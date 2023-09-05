Virginia Dearborn

Virginia Dearborn 

PLYMOUTH — Virginia (Deachman) Dearborn, loving mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend to so many, peacefully passed at her home in Plymouth on Friday, Sept. 1, at the age of 98. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Ginny was born on Christmas Day 1924 to William John and Harriet Annie Deachman. She had a lifelong love for education and dedicated her life to teaching. She graduated from Plymouth Teachers College and continued on later to earn her master's degree. She proceeded to have a long and fulfilling career while teaching in several area elementary schools including Monroe, Beebe River, Thornton, Holderness and Plymouth. To this day she is fondly remembered by many of her students and colleagues whose lives she positively impacted.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.