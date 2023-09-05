PLYMOUTH — Virginia (Deachman) Dearborn, loving mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend to so many, peacefully passed at her home in Plymouth on Friday, Sept. 1, at the age of 98. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Ginny was born on Christmas Day 1924 to William John and Harriet Annie Deachman. She had a lifelong love for education and dedicated her life to teaching. She graduated from Plymouth Teachers College and continued on later to earn her master's degree. She proceeded to have a long and fulfilling career while teaching in several area elementary schools including Monroe, Beebe River, Thornton, Holderness and Plymouth. To this day she is fondly remembered by many of her students and colleagues whose lives she positively impacted.
She married Frank E. Dearborn Jr. in June of 1946 and they shared 50 years of marriage before Frank's passing in 1996.
In retirement, Ginny enjoyed 20 years volunteering at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center, where she continued to make many new friends. At home, she enjoyed bird watching, jigsaw puzzles and was also a voracious reader. This past July, she was pleasantly surprised when she was recognized as Plymouth’s oldest resident and became only the sixth Plymouth recipient of the Boston Post Cane award.
Virginia is survived by her three children, Vicki and John Cilento of Florida, Bill Dearborn of Franklin and Pamela and Daniel Ouellette of Plymouth. She has four grandchildren, Stephani Lowery, Heidi Weathersby and Christopher and Michael Miller. Additionally, she has six great-grandchildren, Jackson and Carter Lowery, Isabelle and Violet Weathersby, and Luca and Raoul Curiel-Miller. She is also survived by her brother, Ross and Nancy Deachman of Holderness; and many nieces and nephews.
Virginia will be laid to rest alongside her husband Frank at Blair Cemetery, Campton, in a private family service. At her request any donations should be made in her name to The Plymouth Regional Senior Center.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to caregiver Susan Axon for her love and support, along with Taylor and Abby and the Lakes Region Hospice team.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.