GILFORD — Victor Fred Sylvester, 78, of Gilford, died at his home on May 9, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was born at Franklin Regional Hospital on November 19, 1942 the son of Nelson S. Sylvester and Yvonne L. Sylvester. He was married to Jean A. Flanders for 40 years, before she passed. He retired from Cooper Products Inc after a long career in rubber manufacturing. He loved to putter and tinker. Mr. fix it!!! He had a passion and an ear for music. He was a self-taught drummer. He played in music bands throughout his life. Started off playing rock and roll and then retired his drumming with the Country Gents.
To his family and friends, he will be remembered by always playing WIPEOUT!!! He was the youngest of seven children. A real family man, who was always lending a helping hand. He loved to get on the road and take long drives and explore.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Sylvester; his son, Steven Sylvester; his grandson, Shawn Sylvester; and great-grandson, SJ Sylvester and all of his siblings, Sonny, Kenny, Donald, Peter, James, and Elaine.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Sylvester, Vicki Sylvester, both of Gilford, Mark Maltais of Southington, CT, and Heidi Maltais of Rochester; grandchildren, Amanda Hackett, Scott Sylvester, Derek Maltais, Rachael Sylvester, Samantha Hackett, Haley Rule and Drew Sylvester; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Olivia, Gabe, Emma, Arianna and Greenly Atlas.
Walk-through visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fred may be made to Granite VNA & Hospice, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301 or a charity of one’s choice.
