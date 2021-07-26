MEREDITH — Tracy A. McGuire, 56, of Meredith, died unexpectedly July 21st 2021, due to a heart condition. She was born November 17, 1965 in Manchester, NH, the daughter of late Paul V. and Anne (Moran) McGuire.
Tracy graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1982 and attended Lakes Region Community College. She worked in the hospitality industry throughout the lakes region, worked at DM management for J Jill, and spent her last year’s helping her husband with his company, T&A Masonry.
Tracy and Alan Marceau married September 13, 1985. They settled in Meredith, NH where they spent many years sharing an adventurous life together. They raised five children together and opened their door to many more.
She is survived by the father of her children, Alan Marceau. Her children, Justin Marceau and wife, Beth, Jade Ackerley and husband Kevin, Krystal Bresse and husband Nick, Mason Marceau, Amber-Leigh Marceau and significant other, Kelso Honeycutt. In addition to her immediate family, she leaves behind four sisters and two brothers, Maureen and husband Thomas Mansfield of New Boston, NH. Maureen supported Tracy throughout her life and was an inspiration, Caroline and Dennis Kucewski of Deerfield, NH, Catherine and Stephan Thompson of Cranston, RI, Trisha Lippet Bloomfield, of MI, Paul and Marilyn McGuire of new Boston, NH, Sean and Gina McGuire of Laconia, NH. many nieces and nephews.
Tracy loved elephants, and spent many years collecting antiques. She was fearless with a strength and compassion for others that was unmeasurable. The mark she left behind is a void in all our hearts. She will be forever missed as a wonderful mother, loving better half, and devoted Memaw.
Calling Hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, Routes 3 and 104, Meredith, on Friday, July 30th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family through Venmo.com @MarceauFamily-Marceau
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
