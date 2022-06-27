Timothy D. Wolfe, 75

SANBORNTON — Timothy Dane "Ty" Wolfe, 75, died suddenly at his home in Sanbornton, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
He was born on December 28, 1946 in Laconia to his beloved parents, Alden Brewster Wolfe and Barbara Ordway Bratt Wolfe. He was the oldest brother to Jennifer “Jenny” Wolfe, Heidi Ann Wolfe, Andrew “Drew” Brian Wolfe, Melinda “Mindy Lou” Wolfe, and Daniel “Danny” Alden Wolfe.
Ty married Shannon Rebecca Morrison on August 26, 1972 in the Idaho Fall Temple of their faith, in Idaho Falls, Idaho and were sealed together for time and all eternity. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. Their children are Cassandra Jean Wolfe, Tobias “Toby” Adam Wolfe, Rachel Chava Wolfe, Ethan Chandler Wolfe, Ann-Mariah “Riah” Wolfe and Ryan MacKensie Wolfe.
Ty grew up in many different places as he traveled with his family across the country i.e.: Sanbornton; Vermont; Montana; Idaho; Colorado, etc. As a member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a mission in Utah, constructing church buildings and serving the people there. His church membership helped to shape Ty's entire life.
For years, Ty was a long-haul truck driver, which took him all over the country. He stopped trucking so he could be home with his family more. Ty was a family man in every sense of the word. After trucking, he worked for the town of Gilford as a mechanic, maintaining all the equipment for the public works department there. If Ty couldn't find or buy a part, he'd make one. He also spent many a day into the late night and early morning plowing snow for Gilford. Many notes of condolences came from the people he worked for and with, stating their great appreciation and admiration for the kind of man Ty was. He also taught at the Truck Driving School for the NH Technical College in Laconia. In addition to his full time job, Ty also ran the family farm, breeding, raising and selling horses and German shepherd dogs, haying the many fields and maintaining all the farm equipment, a full-time job in and of itself. And he sure could do a mean Limbo!
Ty and his family loved to go camping at Hermit Island near Small Point, Maine, where he was famous for his sand castle building skills. Later, he discovered White Lake State Park Campground, where he loved to swim, canoe, hike around the lake and play with his kids and grand-kids. Ty certainly loved all kinds of animals, all kinds of people, and they all truly felt his love.
But these are all just the facts of Ty's life. Who was he exactly? The essence of Ty is found in his own words of wisdom, and through the eyes and memories of his wife, children, family and many friends. The following are some of Ty's quotes that they remember and the feelings of love and admiration they still hold.
1. “We are not meant to be rich. Why buy new when your old one works just fine... no one really needs all that fancy stuff anyway.” The lesson here is to live simply with those you love and those who love you… and let's face it, Ty knew how to utilize 24 hours better than anyone. Want a new bike, lawn mower, etc.? Here are some old parts. Make one! He lived by the motto “Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without.”
2. A 40-hour work week is a part-time job. The other 40 will determine who you are and how others see you.” After a full day at work, Ty's other hours were spent serving others, fixing a car, solving a problem, farming the fields, building a part, calming a horse, caring for a dog, helping his children, and serving family, friends and strangers alike.
3. “How hard you work will tell others what kind of a man or woman you are, with no words needing to be said.” Ty's actions spoke way louder than his words and his silence spoke WAY louder than you could have ever known. His slow and well thought out discussion are some of the most precious memories. Ty didn't talk much, but when he did, people listened and they were amazed at his understanding of things, his points of view of the world. His silence and (few word) conversations will be missed by those he loved.
4. “When you work or try to figure something out, and you find yourself stuck, just table it for now. The more time that you give to think about it, while not trying to, the answer will always come to you and it will always turn out better than you thought.” Many times, Ty spent the hours needed to repeatedly take one of his children to Dartmouth. He never complained, and drove each time with a positive attitude. He said, “I was meant to be a driver and it's become an enjoyable thing to have hours of quiet time to think things out clearly in my head.” Ty was the ultimate deep thinker. He had more wisdom, understanding and problem solving skills than most anyone else. And he was patient with that process. And it enabled him to have many far-reaching and amazing ideas.
5. “There are four groups and kinds of people in the world today... book smart, street smart, trained engineers, and loud doctors, lawyers and politicians... But the one you are looking for is the quiet, silent genius sitting in the corner. Those are the ones you want to be around.” Ty embodied these qualities. No words were wasted on idle chatter but his words of wisdom, his shared quiet thoughts, and sheer genius will have an impact for generations to come.
In addition to his wife, children and four siblings, he is also survived by his many grandchildren, and great-grand children. They include, Curtis James Archibald and his wife Kate and their children, Maddox James and Brody Wheeler Archibald, Carissa Brook Archibald and Connor Dane Archibald, who are the children of Cassandra and Kevin Archibald, Tavius Adam Wolfe, Teanna Lee Wolfe, Taylee Marie Wolfe, and Tiffany Lynn Phan (Wolfe) who are the children of Toby and Jamie Wolfe, Nicole Ann Hartman and her husband, Isaac, and daughters Chavalah Mae and yet to be born baby girl, Tyler Swain and his wife Elizabeth, Laura May Swain and her fiance, Joseph “Joe” Patrick Garcia, David Nathaniel Swain, Joseph Alden Swain, and Peter Chesley Swain who are all the children of Rachel and Matthew Swain, Emily Olivia Wolfe, the daughter of Ethan Wolfe and Kristin Graziano, and Matthew John Germain, son of Ethan's fiancee, Kate Germain, Riley Patrick Thurber and Riley's son, Bradley Patrick Thurber and Bryce James Thurber who are the sons of Ann-Mariah and Patrick Thurber, and Natalie Brynn Wolfe, Amelia Kate Wolfe and Dillion Blake Wolfe who are the children of Ryan Wolfe and Rebecca Houppi and Sawyer Smith, the daughter of Ryan's partner, Sarah Smith. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Heidi Ann Wolfe, three pre-born children: a son, Starlin Wolfe, a daughter, Abiah Wolfe and one well loved but unknown baby and a grandson, Charles Oliver Woodman Swain.
Ty had so many gifts that few understood but we all knew Ty could do anything. He never stopped Thinking… Planning… Solving... Teaching... or Helping, anyone and everyone. He was the quietest, kindest, most giving man ever known. He never turned down a request for help. The loss of Ty is so great. He meant so much to so many people. His gentle kindness, patience, generosity, and willingness to drop everything to help somebody else is just the surface of who he was. His laughter and dimpled smile was infectious. We all knew to listen intently when he would talk with us as his wisdom was great. Ty, you were a core part of many of our lives. Your love for everyone was so grand and you will be deeply missed. We love you Ty. Till we meet again...
There will be a memorial service for anyone who would like to join his family in celebrating Ty's life on July 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 1242 North Main Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
