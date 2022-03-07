Susan A. Bowen, 67

GROTON — On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, Susan “Sue” Ann Bowen, loving wife and mother of three passed away at the age of 67 in her home in Groton, surrounded by her family as a result of a long battle with hereditary cirrhosis of the liver.
Susan was born August 31, 1954 in Lowell, MA to Robert and Mary-Ann Santolucito.
She went to Pinkerton Academy in Derry. On November 28, 1969, she married Raymond Ernest Bowen of Lowell, MA. They raised their son Raymond and two beautiful daughters, Debra and Cari-Ann. She was employed at Raytheon in Lowell, MA for many years as well as the Internal Revenue in North Andover, MA then after moving to northern New Hampshire worked for Sodexo at Plymouth State University, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where she met her dear friend Roxanne, and Fujifilm Dimatix in Lebanon.
Susan loved spending time with family and friends, she also had a passion for travel, especially by sea, always looking forward to the next adventure, and loved making frequent visits to her favorite Casinos. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Susan is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Raymond Bowen of Groton; her beloved son, Raymond Ernest Bowen Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Thornton; daughter, Debra Ann Michaud and husband Randy of Groton, and daughter Cari-Ann Robin Schoff and husband Stephen of Groton; 14 grandchildren, Todd, Robin, Jessica, Debra, Lisa-Marie, Nicole, Marissa-Lynn, Jasmine, Kara, Mikeal, Stephen Jr., Danielle, Samantha, Nickolas their spouse's; and many great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert “Robbie” Santolucito of San Diego, CA, John “Skippy” Santolucito of Acworth, William “Billy” Santolucito, and wife Faye of Acworth; sisters, Joann Racine and husband Steven of Weare, Bonni Bent and husband Norman of Wentworth, Buffi Pike and husband Scott of Acworth; many nephews, nieces, cousins, great-nephews, great-nieces, and her dear friends, Roxanne Johnson of Cornish, Robert and Susan Lamb of Hudson.
Susan was predeceased by her grandson, Randy S. Michaud Jr., her mother Mary-Ann “Kitty” and her father Robert “Bob” Santolucto.
There will be a graveside service at the Rolph Cemetery, North Groton Road, Groton, at a later date with a gathering immediately following at the Bowen residents on Route 175, Thornton, NH 03285
Special thanks to the staff at comfort care of Littleton, for all the personal care you gave, you allowed Susan to stay in her home until she passed which was so important to our family.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts until we meet again in Heaven.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the family. For more information and to sign Sue’s Book of Memories go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
