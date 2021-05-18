CANTERBURY — Shawn Thomas Phillips Jr., 25, of Canterbury, died on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.
Shawn was born on January, 26, 1996 in Laconia, the son of Shawn T. Phillips and April Laraway. He attended Belmont High School.
Shawn loved fishing and playing with his dogs. He also had a very big heart and loved spending time with his friends and his loved ones.
Shawn is survived by his father, Shawn T. Phillips and his stepmother, Tanya, of Canterbury; his mother, April Laraway, of Las Vegas, NV; paternal great-grandparents Tom Phillips of Belmont, Tom and his wife Anita Phillips of Jefferson, NH, and Katherine Dyer and her husband Jim, of Laconia; maternal grandmother, Cindy, of New Durham; grandfather, Roger Laraway, and his ex-wife Lila Laraway, of Laconia; brothers, Caleb Phillips, of Canterbury; step-brother Gene Batchelder of Canterbury; half-brothers, Micheal Florence of FL and Brennan Phillips of Las Vegas; half-sisters, Kim and her wife Robin Tyrrell of Franklin, Haley Phillips, Chiara, and Jasmine Garcia of Las Vegas, and step-sister Spring Batchelder, of Canterbury and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his paternal great-grandparents, Max and Julia Perkins and Shirley Phillips, and his maternal great-grandparents, Perley and Della Laraway, and by his Uncle Max Perkins.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 12:00 noon in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
