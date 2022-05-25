Service for Sharon A. McKay

March 1964 – January 2022
CONWAY, SC — A graveside service for Sharon Allison McKay, a long-time resident of Sanbornton, who passed away at her home in Conway, South Carolina in January, will be held at Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack on Thursday June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.