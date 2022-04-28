BRISTOL — Ruth W. Munroe, 82, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, one of two daughters of Herbert and Barbara (Kimball) Wiezel.
Ruth was born in Philadelphia, PA but spent her childhood in West Hartford, CT. Her high school years were spent in Newton Lower Falls, MA and she graduated from Newton High School. Ruth earned her Bachelor of Education from UMASS Amherst and went on to work for various school districts, ending her career with the Pelham schools. Working as a long-term substitute allowed Ruth the freedom to focus on raising her children and keep her hand in the education field. In addition to the traditional classroom setting, Ruth enjoyed teaching English as a second language to students of all ages.
Ruth and her husband Warren moved to Windham in 1964 and were active in the community and their church, The Windham Presbyterian Church. In early 2000, as they looked ahead to retirement, they built a home in Bristol, overlooking Newfound Lake. The family chose Bristol after spending time during summers on Whittemore Point in Bridgewater in previous years, as those years brought such pleasant memories.
Ruth would have considered herself a “behind the scenes worker,” and she enjoyed meeting new people through the many clubs she joined. She was an active member of the New Hampton Community Church, Friends of the Minot Sleeper Library, and the Pasquaney Garden Club. Additionally, Ruth had a love of music and was an accomplished pianist and organist. Several area churches enjoyed her talents as a guest organist. Ruth spent free time reading, sewing, painting, and silversmithing. Ruth was a lover of dogs and cats and enjoyed the company of many furry friends over the years.
Family members include two daughters, Wendy Weissman of Danville, CA and Rebecca Munroe of Pelham; a son, Andrew Munroe of Bristol; and two grandsons, Benjamin and Matthew Weissman. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Warren; and sister, Christine Recher.
Services - A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the New Hampton Community Church. She will be interred at Homeland Cemetery in a private ceremony, at a later time.
Those wishing to make donations in her memory, please consider the New Hampton Community Church, PO Box 458, New Hampton, NH 03256.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
