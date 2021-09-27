LACONIA — Ronald L. Clark, 90, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Ron was born on July 27, 1931 in Dover, the son of Melville L. Clark and Evelyn Hanson Clark.
In 1951, Ron enlisted into the United States Air Force after serving two years in the National Guard. Ron was given the rank of Sergeant before he was stationed in the Philippines for two years. Ron was sent to an R & R Camp in the mountains where he did artwork for the celebrities that came in to entertain the troops. On his return from the Philippines he was sent to Sumter, SC, for a year and left the service and returned home in 1954. Ron started his engineering career at United Shoe Corporation in Beverly, MA. In 1968 he decided to move back to New Hampshire and took a job at Hitchiner Manufacturing in Milford, NH, where he began building and eventually designing wax injection molds. In 1995, after 25 years with Hitchiner Manufacturing Ron retired at the age of 63. Ron loved to walk and hike in the outdoors and take beautiful pictures of nature.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Alma Marceau Clark; six children – predeceased by his oldest son James D. Clark, Therese Clark and her husband Louis Robitaille of Amherst, NH; Michael Clark and his wife Elizabeth Clark of Amherst, NH; Susan Clark Blanchard and her husband Michael Blanchard of Belmont, NH; John C. Clark of Belmont, NH; Andrea Clark Nicklin and her husband Mark Nicklin of Goffstown, NH; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. Two brothers – Warren Clark of Revere, MA; and Gordon Clark of Sanbornville, NH.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the family burial site at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Gilford, NH.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. Please consider making a donation in Ronald's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
