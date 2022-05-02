Ronald D. Horne, 79

ROCHESTER — Ronald D. Horne, age 79, of Milton Road in Rochester, died April 28, 2022, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover.
Born in Laconia, on July 1, 1942, he was the son of John E. Horne and Gertrude (Goulet) Horne. Ronald grew up in Center Harbor, a graduate of Inter-Lakes High School, Class of 1961. He moved to the Rochester area in 1962.
Ronald worked as a sheet metal mechanic for Palmer and Sicard, Inc.
He loved hunting and ice racing. He showed horses and was a member of the N Bar H Riding Club.
He is survived by five children and their spouses, Pamela and Bob Hajjar, Dale and Michelle Horne, Kristi and James Couch, Ryan and Catrina Horne, and Kathy Horne; three brothers, Francis Horne, Bernard and Kathy Horne, and Michael Horne; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Alan Horne.
A celebration of Ronald’s life will be held in July. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
