BROWNSVILLE, Vt. — Robert P. Franks, 84 of Brownsville, VT., fell bravely, fighting a ten-year battle with leukemia on December 20th, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1936 in Waltham, MA. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and loyal friend. He was the son of Elizabeth Parker Franks and Robert W. Franks of Waltham, MA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice G. Buckman of Brownsville, VT; his brother, Steve Franks of Milford, MA; and his sister, Jean Hartman of Westboro, MA. He also leaves behind three children, Valerie Franks of Bedford, MA., Sheryl Franks of Waltham, MA, and Glen Franks of Lexington, MA; three stepchildren, Lisa Tumminelli of Millis, MA, Steven Tiberi of Brownsville, VT, Pamela Tiberi of WRJ, VT; several grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Robert graduated from Waltham HS and attended Northeastern University from 1954-1959. He earned his degree and joined the ROTC program in New Orleans and was later shipped to France in 1962. His career spanned many years in the floor covering business in regional sales for Silverman Corp., Quality Carpet, GAF and NRF.
Robert was an avid reader of American History and learned to play classical piano at a young age, continuing to play throughout his life. He was instrumental in the restoration and new growth of the Meredith Center Church where he devoted his time every Sunday as their organ player. He also loved tinkering around the yard and gardens with his beloved wife and considered their newest home in the mountains of Vermont as his "heaven on earth." He was a Mason in the Waltham Lodge, a member of the American Legion in Meredith, NH and a member of the Lions Club in Moultonborough, NH. His most rewarding time was spent as a driver for many years with Meals on Wheels in Moultonborough, Sandwich and Laconia, NH. He loved the people he worked with and felt great satisfaction knowing he could help get meals to older people with physical limitations. He thrived in the environment of giving and kindness saying it was "his calling."
We will miss his piano playing, his big voice, his interest in all our lives, his kindness to those in need and he will continue to hold a special place in our hearts and minds forever ...
The family will have a post Covid Celebration of Life to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Meredith Center Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 336, Meredith, NH. 03253 or to Meals on Wheels, Moultonborough/Sandwich, PO Box 354, Moultonborough, NH. 03254.
Condolences to his family may be made at an online guest book at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
The Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, VT assisted with arrangements.
