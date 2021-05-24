January 3, 1935 – May 18, 2021
BELMONT — Robert (Bob) Stevens of Belmont, went to be with JoAnne, the love of his life, on May 18th 2021.
They met at a dance that JoAnne hadn’t intended to go to. Three months later they were married and started their 65-year adventure. Together they raised their family, worked, traveled the country in their motor home and took trips to Ireland and Newfoundland, as well as several cruises.
Bob was born Jan. 3, 1935 in East Concord, NH and was raised between there and Canterbury. As a young boy, he worked on area farms, milking cows and tending work horses. At the age of 17, he joined the Navy and served during the Korean War as a signalman aboard the U.S.S. Regulus AF-57. Upon his discharge, he returned to his work on local dairy farms as a herdsman including Canterbury Shaker Village. From there he drove heavy equipment, drove a milk tanker for Week’s Dairy, and drove for Willey’s Express until his retirement. He could drive anything from draft horses to 18 wheelers.
Bob and JoAnne were long-time residents of Belmont and active in the community. He was at different times a volunteer fireman, Health Officer, Forest Fire Warden, Selectman, and a member of the Old Home Day Committee for many years. He was also a member of the NH Mounted Sheriff’s Posey, and a life-time member and past Commander of American Legion Post #58.
He enjoyed painting landscapes, woodworking, running model trains, and tending to his lawn and flower gardens. He was clever and crafty. He was also an avid fan of old- time country music.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Suzanne Rowe of Washington State, Helen Corriveau and her husband Brad of Belmont; grandchildren, Angela Hutchinson and her husband Mike of Northfield, Joslyn Corriveau of Belmont, Benjamin Corriveau and his wife Alicia of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Zachary Plourde of Alabama, Avery and Ethan Hutchinson of Northfield, Nicholas and Allison Corriveau of North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Linda Lapierre and Alice Hurst; brother-in-law, John Lacourse; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, JoAnne (Clark) Stevens (2018); his parents, Gladys (ma) Perry; a sister, Sylvia Cochrane; and brother, Harold Stevens; and nephew, Philip Dale Cochrane.
His family would like to sincerely thank the North 4 staff of Laconia Hospital for the exceptional, professional and compassionate care they gave to him and our family. He was always treated with dignity and respect.
A graveside service will be held in the South Road Cemetery, South Road, Belmont, on Friday, May 28th, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Legion Post #58 in Belmont, NH Special Olympics (Winnipesaukee Comets) or Town of Belmont Fire Dept. Ambulance Fund.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
