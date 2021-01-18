HEBRON — Robert J. Bruni, 94, peacefully transitioned to heaven surrounded by family in his Hebron, NH home on December 30, 2020.
Bob was best known for being a very generous, giving, kind and gentle man who cherished spending time with his family and friends.
Bob was born on June 15, 1926 in Lynn, MA to Pio and Marguerite (Oriole) Bruni.
In the US Navy in 1944 as an Electronics Technician’s Mate, Third Class he received — World War II Victory Medal and American Theatre Medal and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Bob received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Boston University where he became lifelong friends with his future brother-in-law — Greg Rocco and master’s degree in Chemistry from UNH in 1949.
On June 25, 1955 Bob married the love of his life, Mary (Rocco) Bruni and they resided in Lynn, MA.
Bob had a 35 year career as a Chemist at Arthur D. Little, Inc. in Cambridge, MA where he dedicated most of his time researching cancer.
Bob and Mary moved from Lynn, MA to Hooksett, NH in 1984 and later to Hebron, NH in 1999 where they could be close to their grandkids and their beloved Newfound Lake.
The outdoors were his special love, especially fishing, skiing, hiking and gardening. He continued all these activities until last year. He enjoyed swimming, bowling, and he was an avid reader who shared the love of reading with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed cooking with fresh vegetables right from his garden. He volunteered at the DayAway Program and served as treasurer of the Knights of Columbus.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Mary and their grandson, Tristan Bruni.
Survivors are his daughter, Barbara (Norman) Weatherbee of Holderness, NH; son, Jack (Barbara) Bruni of Pensacola, FL; sister, Claire (Greg) Rocco of Wakefield, MA; brother-in-law, Matthew (Barbara) Rocco of Allendale, NJ; and nieces and nephews. He was loved and adored by his grandchildren, Nick (Jen) Weatherbee of Holderness, NH, Tony (Ali) Weatherbee of Manchester, NH, Kristi (Jonathan) Alexander of Northwood, NH, and Alex and Chris Bruni of Pensacola, FL. Bob will also be dearly missed by his great-grandchildren, Nash Weatherbee and Nathaniel Alexander.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful hospice nurses and chaplain from Pemi-Baker and special heartfelt thanks to Christie, Grant and baby Stephenson as their loving care made Bob’s last days much better.
There will be a graveside service at the Hebron Cemetery at a TBD date this summer.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to NH Fish and Game – WILDNH.COM or Trout Unlimited – TU.ORG
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.