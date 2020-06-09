MEREDITH — Robert Eugene Purdy, 89, passed away on June 5 at home surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was born in 1930 in Canandaigua, New York. He was the son of the late Stuart Purdy and Ruth Bliss Purdy. He grew up on a family farm and graduated from Canandaigua Academy in 1949. He went on to attend Alfred State College and obtained Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant designations from American College.
He left farming to become an agent with a newly created insurance company called Farm Family in 1957. In his 37 years at Farm Family, he maintained an unparalleled level of enthusiasm serving others. He developed, recruited, and managed successful agencies in both Livingston County and Long Island, New York. He truly lived a life of significance caring for the well-being of thousands, protecting what they value most. Bob was the first inductee into the coveted Farm Family “Manager Hall of Fame.” He was a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table, Past President of the Suffolk County Life Underwriters Association and the LI Estate Planning Council.
He married the love of his life, Betty Hughes, on June 5, 1954, and they lovingly raised four sons and a daughter in both upstate New York and then on Long Island. They spent lots of time traveling the world and enjoyed skiing, boating, snowmobiling, and cruises. Bob was an avid hunter, golfer, and fisherman. He never found a sunset, sunrise, garden, or mountain that he didn’t love. After retirement, Bob and Betty moved to New Hampshire, living in Moultonborough and then in Meredith. They wintered in Nevada for 16 years and enjoyed all the activities Las Vegas offers. They found pleasure in traveling across the country with their motor home often visiting their 16 grandchildren.
Bob always found time to serve his community. He was a 60-year Lions Club member and served twice as president in both Rocky Point, New York, and Moultonborough, NH. He was honored as a Melvin Jones Fellow for his dedication to humanitarian services. Bob was co-founder of the NH Annie Forts “Up Fund,” serving 15 years for those with special needs, particularly Down’s Syndrome. Bob delivered for Meals on Wheels and was active in the Moultonborough Methodist Church as Trustee and Finance Committee member.
He is survived by his loving wife Betty and his five children and their spouses, Stephen and Cheryl Purdy of Charlottesville, Virginia, Timothy and Cynthia Purdy of Wading River, New York, Daniel and Tamara Purdy of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Robert and Karen Purdy of Aspen, Colorado, and Kathleen and Dr. David Goldberg of Manchester, NH. His brother Keith Purdy and his 16 grandchildren also survive him.
He is pre-deceased by his sister Joan Derby.
Bob left an amazing legacy and his impact will never be forgotten.
The family will plan a celebration of his life at a later date.
Donations in his honor may be made to the Moultonborough Methodist Church, PO Box 188, Moultonborough, NH 03254; or to the Moultonborough Lions Club, PO Box 215, Moultonborough, NH 03254.
