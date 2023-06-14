BELMONT — Robert E. McLean, 76, of Union Road, passed away on Thursday, June 8, surrounded by family and friends at Concord Hospital – Laconia.
Robert was born on Sept. 22, 1946, in Putney, Vermont, the son of the late Clifton “Mac” McLean and Virginia (Lamarre) McLean.
Robert was a family man first and foremost. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his trike. One of the things he loved the most was helping with the kids fishing derby every year. He could watch kids fish for hours.
At 76 years old, Robert still loved going to work as a truck driver for Beneventos with his second family.
Robert is survived by his son, Wayne McLean; sister, Edna Turner and her husband Eddie; brother, Ryan McLean and his wife Iva; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his loving wife, Charline A. McLean.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 8, at the Rod and Gun Club, 358 South Main St., Laconia, NH 03246. The family welcomes your stories of Robert and any pictures you may have.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Robert’s name be made to the Kids Fishing Derby put on for local kids and sponsored by and in c/o the Rod and Gun Club, 358 South Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
