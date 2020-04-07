SANDWICH — Robert Curtis Erb Jr. of Center Sandwich passed away suddenly on March 30, 2020, at the age of 87.
He was born in Nashua. Bob graduated from the Governor's Academy, Byfield, Massachusetts, and Colby College, Waterville, Maine.
Golf was Bob's lifelong passion. No one loved the game more.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith Ann (Merrill); a son, Robert C. (Bud) Erb III and his wife, Linda M. (Parris), of Milford; and a daughter, Susan E. Pittenger and her husband, John C., of Newtown, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Mackenzie C. Erb, Samuel C. Erb, Emily G. Pittenger, and James C. Pittenger.
Those who wish to remember Bob may do so by making a contribution to the McDonough Scholarship Foundation, 61 North St., Manchester, NH 03104, in the name of Bob Erb.
Arrangements are private.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
