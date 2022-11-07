GREEN VALLEY, Arizona — It is with great sorrow that the Berthelette family shares the passing of Robert Berthelette of Green Valley, Arizona (formerly of Meredith, New Hampshire), after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed on October 19, 2022, with loved ones by his side at home, with a beautiful view of the Santa Rita Mountain Range, which he loved.
He was also known as “Bobcat,” “Bobby Boy,” “Bob-O” and “Rob” to his family and his friends. Robert has countless friends, along with many very close friends who were like family. Many good times were shared with his friends. A special “thank you” to all of his longtime New Hampshire friends who chipped in and helped out in his and Suzan’s time of need.
His Carver Cabin Cruiser was appropriately named “Just for Fun.” That was the way he lived life. Snowmobiling, recreational boating, professional powerboat racing, jet skiing and throwing parties in the “barn.” Robert was an excellent cook, sharing great meals and drinks with friends. Stories, oh the stories!! He was also a humble man. He was a lifelong “car guy” with a collection of cars, ranging from classics to sports cars. He restored a very special pink 1955 Thunderbird for the love of his life, Suzie, for their 25th anniversary as a surprise. He always was full of fun surprises for his Suz.
Many knew Robert as the owner of Keytown Service of Meredith for over 40 years. He and Suzan also owned Moultonboro Self Storage. He was early to rise and hardworking. He always was the one to do something nice for someone. He had the most incredible smile also! He was the best husband to Suzan, going over and above to shower her with love. They always considered themselves a “Match Made in Heaven.”
He leaves behind his beloved wife of over 33 years, Suzan (Fletcher) Berthelette; two daughters, Jamie Berthelette of Maine and Lindsey Watts of Tennessee; and his sister, Sandra Kerr of Tennessee, whom he dearly loved. He also leaves behind his three grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart and was so very proud of, “JT” Harrington, Melyssa Berthelette, both of New Hampshire, and Emma Primpas of Tennessee. He has many nieces and nephews and very special cousins who were like siblings to him.
Robert was predeceased by both of his parents, Roger and Claire Berthelette, and his beloved dog and companion, Brittany.
We are sure that he would want us all to live life “Just for Fun!”
For those who wish, please consider a donation in Robert’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at a future date.
