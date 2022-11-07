Robert Berthelette

GREEN VALLEY, Arizona — It is with great sorrow that the Berthelette family shares the passing of Robert Berthelette of Green Valley, Arizona (formerly of Meredith, New Hampshire), after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed on October 19, 2022, with loved ones by his side at home, with a beautiful view of the Santa Rita Mountain Range, which he loved.

He was also known as “Bobcat,” “Bobby Boy,” “Bob-O” and “Rob” to his family and his friends. Robert has countless friends, along with many very close friends who were like family. Many good times were shared with his friends. A special “thank you” to all of his longtime New Hampshire friends who chipped in and helped out in his and Suzan’s time of need.

