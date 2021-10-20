GILMANTON — Rita M. Canole, 63, passed away October 9, 2021, at Concord Hospital surrounded by her close family. She was born January 10, 1958, in Avellino, Italy, the daughter of Vincenzo and Adelina (Taddeo) Vacatello.
Rita graduated from college. Following college, she became the store manager for Bradlees until its doors closed in 2001. Rita went on to become Office Manager at FedEx in Belmont for nearly 20 years. Rita married her husband of 33 years, Mark L. Canole Sr., and they settled in Gilmanton.
Rita had quite the green thumb, and all who came to see her gardens were left in awe. Rita was a proud wife and mother of the United States Marine Corps.
Rita was predeceased by her parents, Vincenzo and Lena Vacatello.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Mark Canole Sr., are her sons, Mark Canole Jr. of Salem, MA, USMC Cpl. Matthew R. Canole and his wife USMC Cpl. Lindsy of Nashua, NH; stepdaughter Erin (Canole) Silva and her husband Rui of Salem, MA; her grandchildren, Vincent Martin, Nathan Francisco and Sofia Haddie; one sister, Ana Cardoso and her husband Edmond of Stoneham, MA; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021, at The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
