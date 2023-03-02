LACONIA ---- Rita Fortin, 90, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.

Rita grew up in Laconia where she raised her three children, Richard, Cathleen and Debbie. At the age of 42 Rita received her GED and went on to receive her cosmetology license. She was the first “nail tech” in Laconia and worked at Paul's Hair Affair for 28 years before retiring. Rita loved playing cards on Saturday nights. She was one of the biggest fans to attend her grand kids’ activities. During the summer time she and some of her siblings would spend a couple weeks at York Beach enjoying the sun and sand. Rita would fly to Florida and Wisconsin to visit with her siblings. She loved entertaining at her house and cooking for her family and friends where most of the holidays were spent.

