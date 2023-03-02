LACONIA ---- Rita Fortin, 90, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Rita grew up in Laconia where she raised her three children, Richard, Cathleen and Debbie. At the age of 42 Rita received her GED and went on to receive her cosmetology license. She was the first “nail tech” in Laconia and worked at Paul's Hair Affair for 28 years before retiring. Rita loved playing cards on Saturday nights. She was one of the biggest fans to attend her grand kids’ activities. During the summer time she and some of her siblings would spend a couple weeks at York Beach enjoying the sun and sand. Rita would fly to Florida and Wisconsin to visit with her siblings. She loved entertaining at her house and cooking for her family and friends where most of the holidays were spent.
Rita is survived by her son, Richard Fortin Jr. and his wife Darlene of Tilton, their daughter Sarah Fortin Allen and her husband Matthew, their children Gwen and Logan of Northfield, Dustin Fortin and his wife Donna and their children, Emily and Lucas of Hooksett, her daughter Deborah Luff and her husband Paul, their son Nathan and their granddaughter Scarlett Grace of Laconia, Cathleen’s children Christopher St. Gelais and his wife Keelie and their children Alesia, Austyn, Arianna and Aiden of Tampa, Florida, Corey St. Gelais of Maine, Jessica St. Gelais and her son Croy of Tilton, sister-in-law, Muriel Guilmette of Laconia, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Geremie and Mary (Fillion) Lessard; her husband, Richard A. Fortin Sr.; her daughter, Cathleen Marcott; her granddaughter, Tara Jean Luff; and her 10 siblings Raymond, Roger, Joseph, Rudy, Gene, Alice, Dorothy, Madeleine, Patricia and Claire.
Her personality and kindness made her the favorite of everyone she met. People described Rita as a wonderful lady, a fantastic person, amazing, lovely, beautiful, special, the best, incredible, kind, gentle and a “Gem.” She was truly a gem that will continue to shine from above.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 13,, at 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia
Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
