Richard W. Bray Jr., 54

LACONIA — Richard William Bray, Jr., 54, died in his home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Laconia.
He was born in Port Washington, New York, the son of Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Reynolds) Bray. Richard lived in Laconia for the past 45 years.
He spent his career working for Verizon as a fiber optic splicer and lineman. He was a passionate Red Sox and Patriots fan and enjoyed gathering with friends and reminiscing about “the good old days.” His smile would light up the room.
Richard is survived by his son, Nicholas Richard Bray of Brooklawn, New Jersey; his brother Scott, and his wife Sarah Bray, of Cuba, New York; and his grandchildren, Jamison and Jagger Bray. Also left behind are his ex-wives, Deborah DeJesus Peshkin of Haddon Heights, New Jersey, and Stephanie Shafer Schultz of Charleston, West Virginia, and longtime partners, Sharon Connell of Stoneham, Massachusetts, and Tracy Rozumek Lane of Salem, Massachusetts. He was particularly fond of, and was caretaker of his mother’s dog, Brandi. Richard was predeceased by his parents.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, in Gilford, New Hampshire.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
