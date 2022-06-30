GILFORD — Richard H. Vaillancourt, 77, died at his home in Gilford on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
He was born March 14, 1945 in Berlin, to the late George H. and Ethel (Gallant) Vaillancourt.
Richard was a graduate of St. Patrick High School, Berlin, and Burdett College in Boston. He worked as a purchasing agent for James River Paper Mill and was a realtor at Coldwell Banker and Berkshire Hathaway.
He enjoyed boating, gardening, NASCAR, and politics. He was an avid historian. He served 20 years on the Gilford Planning Board and was president several years for the Dockham Shore Estates Homeowners Association. He also enjoyed his workouts at the Downtown Gym to defeat Parkinson’s Disease.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean DeStefano Vaillancourt of Gilford; three sons, Jason, of Boston, MA, Neil, of Tampa, FL, and Chad, of Laconia; two stepsons, Richard DeStefano, of Newington, CT, and David DeStefano, of Cromwell, CT; and eight grandchildren. Richard also leaves two brothers, Ronald Vaillancourt of Franklin, and Robert of Milan; and a sister, Janice Gordon of Manchester.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
