Richard H. Ribeiro, 86

GILFORD — Richard Harry "Rick" Ribeiro, 86, of Morrill Street, after much stubbornness on his part, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Concord Hospital in Laconia.
Rick was born on Nov. 19, 1936, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of Frank and Virginia (Cragg) Riberio.
From a young age, Ricky had a passion for automobiles. Driving was his favorite pastime. He was known for his ability to smoothly operate a manual transmission without needing to engage the clutch, even if he’d never driven the car before. He enjoyed a short stint in auto racing, and later his love of NASCAR took him and his family to tracks all along the East Coast, particularly Daytona International Speedway. What began as his hobby developed into a freelance photography engagement with Stock Car Magazine for several years, once earning him a two-page spread covering the sequence of a crash.
Rick was a successful entrepreneur, inspired by his tenacious insistence to always be his own boss, and his motivation to rise above the poverty of his childhood. In earlier years, Rick bought his own rig and made a living as a long-distance truck driver, until family life inspired a change. One day while visiting an unpainted furniture store with his wife Pat, he decided to open one of his own, and did.
Rustic House opened its doors in Wilmington, MA in the early 1970s and soon moved to Billerica, where it remained a family-run business for almost two decades. The store not only provided for the family financially, one of its first employees introduced Rick and Pat to a local church. God became the center of the family, and their faith has carried them throughout their lives ever since. God continues to provide abundant blessings for the family, especially in Rick’s final years as his health declined.
Rick was always known for being a practical joker. From storing plastic lifelike eggs in the refrigerator (tossing them at his endlessly patient wife anytime the mood struck), to keeping gag novelties in his truck, you always had to be on your toes for whatever he might do for a laugh.
Ricky was lovingly cared for and survived by his devoted wife Patricia (Perrins) Ribeiro. He is also survived by their children, Brian Ribeiro of Belmont, Donna Ribeiro-Coleman of Gilford, David Ribeiro and wife Valerie of Nashua, and Ginny Ribeiro of Gilford; as well as, Aaron Bibens, an extended member of the Ribeiro family. Rick also had sons and other family in Nebraska, Craig Ribeiro, Michael Ribeiro, and Doug Ribeiro. In addition to his parents, Rick is predeceased by his dear Uncle Frank (Cragg), whom Rick looked up to and loved like a father.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy., Boscawen, NH 03303.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com
