GILFORD--- Richard A. Tebbetts, 78, of Young Road, passed away at his home with family by his side, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Richard was born on February 6, 1943, in Laconia, the son of Ralph and Ruth (Dockham) Tibbetts.
Richard attended Laconia High School, Class of 1961, leaving school during his senior year to enlist in the US Navy. After returning home, Richard began his studies to become a licensed electrician, quickly achieving the skill and experience to become a Master Electrician. Richard worked as an electrician for himself and others for over 30 years, even establishing many electrical businesses such as R&T Electric. He also worked many years as a Union Electrician, remaining a member in good standing of the IBEW #490 in Concord, until his passing.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, taking long rides in his pride and joy, a bright yellow Mustang convertible, riding his (many) motorcycles, both on and off road, target or skeet shooting with his daughters, and spending time working (puttering actually) around the family farm.
In 1976, Richard had the dream of establishing a family farm. Once that decision was made, he sold the family home on Morrill Street in Gilford and purchased a wooded lot consisting of over 31 acres, also in Gilford. However, like many tasks Richard undertook, establishing a farm from scratch was certainly not easy. It involved countless hours of first cutting down hundreds (and we mean hundreds) of trees with his brother-in-law, Brian Ramsay, and enlisting the 'help' of his daughters and wife each weekend gathering and burning the enormous piles of brush cast aside during the clearing process. His nephew, Duane Baron, of Belmont, also 'helped' during the process. Never one to waste anything, he then used the fallen trees for firewood to heat their new home and lumber. In the end, Richard accomplished his dream. The farm was built, the pastures were planted and flourished, crops were grown and a variety of animals have happily resided at the farm over the years (except the turkeys each November), all of which can be attested to by driving past the family farm as it continues today. Richard took great pride in the farm he created and entrusted it's care to his daughter Christine, and her husband Mark, prior to his passing.
Richard also dearly loved his only grandchild, Morgan. Morgan loved her 'Bumpa' with her nickname for him remaining unchanged throughout the years. In fact, many family and friends later adopted it when referring to him. He also shared his love of the farm, shooting, and pride in military service with her. He was extremely proud of both Morgan and his daughter Christine's military careers. While still physically able, he attended all of their official ceremonies (including driving to South Carolina twice, for each of their Basic Training Graduations). Morgan currently holds the rank of Captain in the NH Army National Guard, and Christine recently retired as a Lieutenant Colonel (JAG) after 30 years of service.
Richard is survived by his loving wife and partner of 56 years, Jo-Ann (Baron) Tebbetts; his daughter, Christine Tebbetts and her husband Mark McCullough of Gilford; his grandchild, Morgan (Lemmon) Arnone and her husband Philip Arnone IV formerly of Bow; his brothers, Ronald Tebbetts of Wallingford, CT, and Rockwell Tebbetts and his wife Gail of Gilford; his sister, Judith Ramsay of Laconia; his step-grandson, Joshua Lemmon of Thornton; multiple nieces and nephews; in addition to several life-long friends, many whom came to spend time with him just prior to his passing. In addition to his parents, Richard is predeceased by his daughter, Rebecca Anne Tebbetts who tragically passed away in 1991.
Richard's family would especially like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the VNA, it's nurses and staff. To Karen, Mike, Gordon, Kim and Jennifer, we thank you for the care and comfort that you provided to him during his final days.
A Private Graveside Service will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
In lieu of flowers, Richard's family would ask that you instead make donations to the Rebecca A. Tebbetts Memorial Scholarship, c/o the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation: https://www.lrscholarship.org.
