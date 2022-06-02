Richard A. Burrows, formerly of Center Sandwich, NH, died May 31, 2022, after a battle with brain cancer and two days after his 60th wedding anniversary.
He was born and raised in Center Sandwich. After graduating from Quimby School, he entered the Air Force and was stationed in Germany. Over his long career he was a beautician in Plymouth, NH, before retiring to help run his wife’s lampshade, craft and antique shop in Center Sandwich, then in Melvin Village. When the shop closed, he and his wife retired first to Branson, MO, and then finally to Longs, SC.
He enjoyed gardening, baking bread, and was famous for his homemade donuts. He also belonged to the Lions Club of North Myrtle Beach and spent many years, in Branson and Longs, volunteering at the local food pantries.
He was predeceased by his parents, Austin (Bob) and Thelma Burrows.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne (Baragona) Burrows; his two children, Lynne (Burrows) Reichle and Brian Burrows; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth (Raymond) Burrows; six grandchildren, Zach Burrows, Brett Reichle, Taylor Reichle, Jameson Burrows, Jake Howard and Ashley Morton; two great-grandchildren, Addisyn Grace Howard and Jaden Louis Jarrett; his three siblings, Mary (Burrows) Hart, Barbara (Burrows) Vachon, William Burrows; and lastly, but not least, his furry companion Shelly.
In respect to Richard’s wishes there are no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Cancer Society or North Myrtle Beach Lions Club.
