FRANKLIN — Reginald O. LaPlante, 84, of Franklin, died at Concord Hospital on Oct. 23, 2020.
He was born in Franklin on March 7, 1936 the son of Raymond and Beatrice (Lacasse) LaPlante.
Reggie was a lifelong Franklin resident and graduated from Franklin High School in 1953. He served honorably in the NH National Guard for six years.
Reggie enjoyed a long 49 year career with the Laconia Citizen prior to retiring in 1992.
Reggie enjoyed spending his leisure time with his grandchildren and family and was a great lover of music particularly Big Band and Jazz. He was a former member of the Franklin Elks and St. Mary’s School Board as well as volunteering his time coaching in the Franklin Farm Team and Flag Football leagues.
Family members include his wife of 55 years, Pauline (Pouliot) LaPlante of Franklin; 2 sons, Jim LaPlante and his wife Tami of Wallingford, CT, and Jeff LaPlante and his wife Kristina of Belmont; nine grandchildren, Luc-Henri LaPlante, Matthieu LaPlante, Alexandre LaPlante, Jeremie LaPlante, Ava-Therese LaPlante, Sophia LaPlante, Xavier LaPlante, Brandon LaPlante and Maxanne LaPlante.
He was predeceased by his father, Raymond LaPlante Sr.; mother, Beatrice (Lacasse) LaPlante; brothers, Raymond LaPlante Jr., Robert LaPlante, Roger LaPlante; and sister, Jeanne (LaPlante) Perry.
Visiting hours (walk-through) will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A Mass celebrating Reggie’s life will be held at St. Paul Church in Franklin on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.
Per NH Guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Donations in memory of Reggie may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 166 South River Rd. #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
