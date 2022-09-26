Rebecca J. DuVal, 65

NEW HAMPTON — Rebecca Jane DuVal, 65, of New Hampton, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, died on September 23, 2022, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born July 11, 1957, in Brewer, Maine, to her loving parents Harold and Louise Wyman.

After high school, she raised her daughter with her first husband, Vincent Renna, whose service in the U.S. Marines took them to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, South Carolina and Honolulu, Hawaii. After separating from Vincent in 1992 she continued raising her daughter in Belmont, while working in the Plymouth State University admissions office.

