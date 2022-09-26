Rebecca J. DuVal, 65

NEW HAMPTON — Rebecca Jane DuVal, 65, of New Hampton, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, died on September 23, 2022, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born July 11, 1957, in Brewer, Maine, to her loving parents Harold and Louise Wyman.
After high school, she raised her daughter with her first husband, Vincent Renna, whose service in the U.S. Marines took them to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, South Carolina and Honolulu, Hawaii. After separating from Vincent in 1992 she continued raising her daughter in Belmont, while working in the Plymouth State University admissions office.
Becky met and fell in love with her current husband while playing in a league at Yankee Lanes bowling center in Manchester. They married and moved to a home on East Pond in Oakland, Maine in 1996. While in Maine she found meaningful and rewarding employment as an Anthem Blue Cross service representative to the MEA teacher’s union. She truly loved working with and helping “her retirees” with their problems and concerns.
In 2014 they moved to Ashland to be near her daughter and grandchildren. Being able to watch them grow and playing sports was what she enjoyed most in life.
Becky’s husband’s daughter, two granddaughters and two step-granddaughters lived too far away to be with them more than a few times a year, but she loved and enjoyed them as if they were her own.
Becky’s loving nature touched many lives, but none more than those of her and her husband’s five grandchildren whose lives she blessed in so many ways.
Becky’s loving and giving ways will extend well past her leaving us as she was an organ donor. Already her lungs have helped a woman in her 60s. We have news someone may receive her corneas soon, and her other donations will be used to help others for up to five years.
Rebecca was predeceased by her sister Judy Davidson. Becky leaves behind a family who will miss her greatly. Her surviving family members include: husband Robert DuVal; daughter, Chantelle Rector and her husband Dennis; sister, Peggy Hobden and husband Bill; grandchildren, Brendan, Molly and Kiera Moynihan; stepdaughter, Amy Hendrickson; grand-stepdaughters, Sarah and Makenzie Hendrickson.
Her pets, rescue dogs Samson and Cooper; rescue cats Elsa, Olaf and Willow; as well as all the birds, squirrels, chipmunks and bears that lived around her house will be missing her greatly as well.
Calling Hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Tuesday, September 27, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Brewer, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH. 03246
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Duval family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
