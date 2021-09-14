GILFORD — Raine Everleigh Mae Baker, infant daughter of Kaitlin Long and Joshua Baker of Dockham Shore Road, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Raine was born July 29, 2021 in Concord Hospital.
During her short life, she brought smiles to the faces of all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She leaves behind her parents; sister, Isabella Burdette; and brothers, Jameson Burdette and Lucas Huber, who fondly nicknamed her their "Little Raindrop”; grandparents, David and Robin Long of Gilford and Tara and Nelson Baker of Belmont; her aunt and uncle, Gage and Annie Baker of Laconia; and great-grandparents, Ronald and Nancy Baker of Laconia, and Brenda and Claude Kenney, of Belmont. She is predeceased by her great-grandfather, William Hawkins.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street, 164 Laconia, NH.
A private family graveside service will take place at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
