ASHLAND — Philip Torsey, 41, of Ashland, NH, passed away December 3, 2021, after battling a brief illness.
Born June 16,1980 in Laconia, NH, he was the son of Melvin L. and Brenda (Greene) Torsey.
Philip grew up in New Hampton and attended Laconia Christian, New Hampton Community School and Newfound Regional High School.
Philip married Faith (Wilkins) on January 29, 2011. Outside of his job at Burndy's in Lincoln, Phil enjoyed cribbage, pool, classic movies and music like John Wayne and Elvis Presley, and helping those he loved any way he could.
Phil is survived by his wife, Faith A. Torsey; parents, Melvin and Brenda Torsey; brother, Lee Torsey and wife Casey; sister, Patty Drake and husband Mike; sister, Jessie Whalen and husband Barry; best friend (like a brother), Joey Cabral; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family.www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.