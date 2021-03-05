GILFORD — Philip Albert Graham, 80, of Intervale Road, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, peacefully at his home.
Philip was born in Newton, MA, on July 27, 1940, the son of the late Albert Joseph and Ruth Dorathea (Fahy) Graham and graduated from Clear Creek High School, League City, TX. He proudly served in the Air National Guard as a radio equipment repair operator.
Philip had an extensive career spreading between his residencies in New Hampshire and Florida. He worked for Raytheon as an engineering draftsman, Waltham Bank & Trust in Newton, MA, was Vice President of Commercial Loans for Concord National Bank, Concord, NH, partner in The Red Blazer Restaurant in Concord, NH, Vice President at Dania Bank of Dania, FL, he was a manager at Citi Bank — leasing division in FL, Channel Marine in Weirs Beach, NH, and Rays Marina of Milton, NH. After “retiring” he worked at Shep Brown’s Boat Basin.
Philip enjoyed classic cars owning many over the years, boats, fishing, and model trains which he had designed and built a large model railroad set up in his home. He also enjoyed NASCAR Racing and motorhomes especially his 40 foot American Dream Diesel Pusher in which Phil and Arlene lived for 6 years. He loved animals and always had dogs and one special cat, Buford.
Philip is survived by his loving wife, Arlene (Morancy) Graham; a son, Kenneth Graham and his wife, Nicky; grandson, Derek; and great-grandson, Bentley.
There will be no calling hours.
Internment Services will be held in the spring at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Philip’s name be made to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
