GILFORD — Peter G. DeLillo, 67, of Gilford, NH passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Peter was born on July 20, 1954 in Staten Island, NY, the son of Anthony and Jeanett (Grande) DeLillo.
He worked as a graphic operator for CBS News, New York, for 25 years, retiring in 2003. His life’s passions were boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, and collecting many relics, including stereo equipment and vinyl records.
Peter is survived by several cousins, James Mull, Gilford, NH, Robert Mull, Redondo Beach, CA, David Mull, Port St. Lucie, FL, Margret Carmin, of NJ, and Carol, John, Mark, Diane DeLillo of Staten Island, NY, Janet McCarthy, Staten Island, NY, and Judith Hanratty, St. James, NC. He is predeceased by his parents.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Services will take place in the Carriage House at 4:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in Peter's name be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakes Region, 876 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
