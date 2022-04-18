Peter Eugene Otto Fleischhacker, 91

It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Eugene Otto Fleischhacker announces his passing Monday, March 28, 2022, in Naples, Florida, where he and his wife, Elfriede, spend winter away from the New Hampshire cold. Peter was 91 years old and lived a full life. He will be forever remembered for his love of life, love of learning, love for his family, his wisdom, and special love for his wife, whose selfless caregiving (especially over these latter years) we are deeply grateful. Peter is now in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, and through His mercy and grace, his family will see Peter again.
Peter was born January 29, 1931 in Paris, France, to Eugene and Hedwig Fleischhacker (nee Wosolsobe). The family moved to Vienna, Austria, when Peter was very young. Peter studied at a textile technical college in Vienna, BLAVTI (Bundeslehr- und Versuchsanstalt fuer Textilien) from 1946-1951 where he specialized in knitting and earned his title as “Textile Ingeneur (Engineer).” He cherished his days at BLAVTI and remained in close contact with his classmates throughout his lifetime, returning to Vienna often (business trips), with his last visit being in summer of 2019. Peter’s lifelong love of classical music was born from the numerous Viennese concerts he attended. He would relish each note of the masterpieces written by Beethoven, Mozart, Dvorak, Haydn, Chopin, Vivaldi, Strauss, Schubert, Mendelsohn, Wagner, just to name a few. He passed this love of music on to his children and grandchildren.
After BLAVTI completion, Peter immigrated to Canada in 1952, where his first employment was working at a knitting mill threading needles. Peter learned English by going to the movies several nights a week paying only a dime! The family started a knitting mill, Glenhill, in Sherbrook, Canada, where Peter worked for many years, until he decided to start his own business in the United States. While traveling for business, he met his first wife, Nelly Frieda Gentsch (aka Nelly Frieda Duvoisin, born March 6, 1923, and passed away January 14, 2008, as Nellie Frieda Benett). Peter and Nelly married on April 8, 1961, and had many adventures together. Together they settled in Lochmere, NH, where Texknit Machinery was started and where Peter successfully supplied U.S. and Canadian firms with textile machines over several decades. They raised three children, Brigit (Gigi) and twins Peter and Roland. In time, Peter and Nelly purchased and renovated the Oriole Cottages on Lake Winnisquam in the 1970s and later expanded to become The Anchorage on Lake Winnisquam and restaurant “The Rusty Anchor,” both frequented by many repeat summer vacationers. Peter and Nelly worked many long hours and Peter travelled frequently to textile shows in Europe and Japan. While his family missed him, in later years, his children came to admire his stamina, business aptitude and focus. When home, he enjoyed his family, music, and his garden/greenhouse hobby.
The family moved to Australia in 1982; however, Peter and Nelly returned a few years later. The children remained for several years to finish their studies and begin their careers. Peter and Nelly both remained committed and supportive parents and grandparents. Peter and Elfriede Williams were married March 2, 1998, and spent many years working together, enjoying common interests and traveling to see friends and family in Europe and the U.S. Over the last few years, Elfriede has been a steadfast support, being primary caregiver, for Peter during the challenging times he faced with his physical health. The family is forever grateful for this love.
Peter is survived by his wife of 24 years, Elfriede; his children, Brigit Greenberger (nee Fleischhacker), Peter Fleischhacker and Roland Fleischhacker; and children of blended family, Florian Duvoisin, Alain Duvoisin, Parke Williams and Andrea Williams; his grandchildren, Arisai Fleischhacker, Nathasit Fleischhacker, Stephen (Ross) Greenberger, Nolan Greenberger, and Leah Greenberger; and grandchildren of blended family, Tamara Duvoisin, Simone Duvoisin and Xan McDonald. Pascal Duvoisin predeceased Peter Fleischhacker five years ago.
It was Peter’s wish to join his parents and other relatives in the Fleischhacker family plot in Seibersdorf, Austria, which dates back to the 1860s.
A funeral service will be held in Seibersdorf, Austria, at a date yet to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.