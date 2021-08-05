LAGO, Fla. — Pauline (Despins) Palmer died on July 18, 2021 in Lago, Florida, after a period of failing health. She was 75 years old.
She was born on January 20, 1946 in Laconia, NH. Pauline, along with her twin brother (Paul) were a proud set of twins born to Lucien and Lucienne Despins. She always bragged that she was the oldest by three minutes.
Pauline grew up in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Memorial High School with the Class of 1964. She was very fortunate to have many close classmates: Dottie, Julie, Carol, Sandy, Joyce, Edna, Sue, Donna, Art, Carl, David, Bonnie, Marilynn and Linda, who stayed in touch with her throughout her life. Sharing these memories was always part of her daily conversations. After high school, Pauline married her high school sweetheart, Arthur (Art) Elder, and together they had a beautiful daughter (Tracy). She was very proud of that accomplishment and loved her daughter dearly.
As Pauline journeyed through life, she became a strong, independent woman who did things her own way. Her faithful and devoted companion was her Maine Coon Cat, “Freddie.” Together, they shared and enjoyed many years of happiness and comfort with each other. She loved to brag about her Freddie!
Pauline is survived by her brother, Paul, his wife, Brenda, and their children, Nathan and Ryann. Also remembering her with sadness and love are her daughter, Tracy Clarenbach, with her husband, Jeff; and her four grandchildren: Jesse, Miles, Parker and Brittney; as well as her sister-in-law, Sandie Despins, who gave her love and support.
A very special thank you is extended to Marsha Elder, Tracy’s “step-mom,” for her support and guidance during our difficult time. Marsha’s friendship and knowledge was very much appreciated by our families over the last few years of Pauline’s declining health.
Pauline was predeceased by her parents, her sister Rosalie and her brother Philip.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol, N.H.
