NORTHFIELD — Paul F. Connor Sr., 75, a resident of Northfield for the past 12 years, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin after a lengthy illness. Paul was born on May 23, 1945 in Boston, MA, the son of the late Joseph A. and Mildred (Rowe) Connor.
Paul was brought up and educated in MA prior to moving to New Hampshire, he settled in Franklin where he and his wife managed several buildings on West Bow St. He held several jobs throughout his life including a plasterer, a mover for Ed's Trucking, a truck driver for Grevior Furniture and Major Brands and lastly taking care of the carts for Walmart in Tilton.
Paul's family includes his wife of 27 years, Clarissa Ann (VanHoesen) Connor; his five daughters, Cindy Connor, Sherri Conner, Tammy Snyder, Tina Sawtel and Lorie Lee Connor; his six sons, Paul Connor Jr., Jason Connor, Charles "Chuck" Connor, Allen Connor, Brian Connor and Sean Connor; several grand and great-grandchildren.
According to Paul's wishes there will be no calling hours, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
