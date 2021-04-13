HEBRON — Patricia C. Kirby, 76, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
She was born in Lakeland, FL. She was one of eight children born to Alvin and Rita (Francis) Main. The family moved to Portsmouth, where she was raised. She graduated from Portsmouth High School. She met her husband Richard while he was stationed at Pease Air Force base. Soon after they started their family, they moved to San Francisco for six years. They moved back to New Hampshire in 1971 and settled in Thornton where they lived until moving to Hebron in 2006.
For over 40 years Patricia ministered to children as a Sunday School teacher. Together with Richard they ministered to residents at the Peabody Home and Mt. Ridge Health Care Center and always sought to encourage and support others in their faith in God.
Patricia was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for family and friends, entertaining, and playing cards with her grandchildren.
She loved to listen to her children play music and sing. As her children left home, she assisted the family businesses, Big A Auto Parts, Ashland Mobil Station and Ashland Post Office. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters to warm and relaxing destinations and loved the lakes and mountains of New Hampshire.
She leaves her husband of 58 years, Richard of Hebron; two daughters and sons-in-law, Bridget (Kent) Brandenburg of Medford, Oregon; Gretchen (Kris) Brandenburg of Fredericktown, OH; three sons and daughters-in-law, Joel (Rachel) Kirby of Johannesburg, South Africa; Joshua (Melissa) Kirby of Mt. Vernon, OH; Caleb (Karena) Kirby of Hopkinton; 23 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Valerie Main, Marcia Houle, Debbie Cashman; four brothers, Larry Main, Thomas Main, Steven Main, Gary Main; and many nieces and nephews.
Services - There will be no calling hours. Funeral Services will be Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hill Village Bible Church, for health concerns, masks are recommended. Interment will follow at Mad River Cemetery in Thornton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Onthatile Children’s Ministry at: https://ibmglobal.denarionline.com/GivingOption/Donate/?givingOption=B8FE9A3A5F. To leave a condolence or share a memory please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
