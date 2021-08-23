Norris A. Brian, 89, passed away with his family by his side on August 14, 2021. Skip, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Plymouth, NH, on April 21, 1932.
He was an automobile body man. His working years were spent working in the Ford garage in Plymouth and then at Meredith Ford until his retirement.
Skip enjoyed going to car shows, and he was a proud owner of a 1934 Ford Coupe which he proudly restored.
He is survived by his wife Ruth; his two daughters, Rebecca Moulton of Campton and Judy Yeaton of Plymouth; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
To view Skip's online tribute, or send flowers or condolences to the family, visit www.CSNH.com.
