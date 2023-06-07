FRANKLIN — On June 3, the precious lives of Nicole and her daughter Ariella "Ella" were tragically and senselessly taken from us.
Nicole was born Aug. 12, 1987, in Waltham, Massachusetts. Nicole spent her early childhood years in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania before her family settled in Franklin in 1993. She attended the local schools in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 2005. Throughout her school years she was very active in several sports including flag football, basketball, soccer and her favorite, volleyball. She went on to higher education, obtaining an associate's degree in early childhood education. Nicole worked at several places starting in high school at Pizza Hut in Franklin where everyone loved her because of her smile and personality. She had several jobs waitressing and as a teacher's aide in the early child education field. Cole's passion was to be a stay-at-home mom. After spending a few years in Virginia she returned back to Franklin and was blessed by God with her first daughter, Abrianna N. Kelly. "Brina" is an absolute ray of light and mirror image of her mother with a larger-than-life smile. Four years later, on Jan. 20, 2022, Nicole gave birth to her second child, Ariella Bell. "Ella" was born on a cold winter's day, however warmed the hearts of every single person she met with her big blue eyes and infectious wonderful smile. She always had a smile, grin, or was laughing with everyone especially her Nana and Papa. Nicole absolutely adored being a stay-at-home mother so she could teach the two most important children in her life, her own Brina and Ella.
Nicole and Ella are survived by Nicole's parents, Ella's grandparents, Daniel and Francine "Tina" Hughes, "Nana & Papa," of Franklin; Ella's grandmother Michelle Bell "Grammy" of Bradford; Nicole's daughter Abriana Kelly; Nicole's brother and favorite uncle of Ariella, Daniel "DJ" Hughes Jr. of Boscawen; Nicole's sister and favorite aunt of Ariella, Makayla Hughes of Rochester; Ariella's uncle Josh Cross of Boscawen; Ariella's cousin, Jaylyn Cross of Bradford; half-sister Emily Carbone of Eagle River, Alaska; and dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and countless other friends.
They were pre-deceased by her maternal grandparents Francis and Lorraine Sottile, and paternal grandparents Paul and Joan Hughes.
Calling hours will be Saturday, June 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 W. Main St., Tilton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Nicole's parents Daniel and Francine Hughes to be put in an established trust fund for their surviving granddaughter Abrianna Kelly.
Parking will be available by shuttle at the Winnisquam High School lower parking lot.
