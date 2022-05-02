Newell C. McCormack, 97

GILFORD — Newell "Mac" "Mackie" C. McCormack, 97, of Gilford passed away peacefully on Monday, December 20, 2021 in Keene, with members of his family by his side.
He was born on February 26, 1924 in Center Harbor, the son of Albert L. and Alice (Davis) McCormack, and was the sixth of 13 children.
Growing up on a NH farm with a large family, Newell spoke often of his warm memories of a close family living through the Depression but never feeling poor or deprived. Newell graduated from Plymouth High School in 1942 and joined the US Navy for four years, with a large portion of his service spent as a Gunner’s Mate 1st Class on the YMS-6 minesweeper in the South Pacific during WW II.
Newell was employed by New England Telephone Company for 35 years and after retiring, he was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was also a member of the Ski Patrol at Gunstock Mountain, where he worked and skied with his family almost every winter weekend and holiday. He finally hung up his skis for good at the age of 88. Newell and his family were members of the St. Joseph Parish in Laconia. He was also a proud member of the ROMEOs who meet regularly at the Union Diner. Newell was a friend to everyone and always seemed to have time for anyone who needed help. He often said, “I may not have the right answers, but I’m a good listener.” And he was.
In addition to his parents, Newell was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Elaine Dustin McCormack in May 1999; and 11 of his siblings, Leroy, Kenneth, Hazel, Bernice, Robert, Albert Jr., John, Eugene, Helen, Richard, and Mary.
Newell was a wonderful father and an active, positive mentor for his family. He is survived by his children, Stephanie McCormack Nicholson and husband, James, of South Portland, ME; Steven McCormack and wife Brenda, of Keene; and Jill McCormack Audino and husband, Michael, of Severn, MD.
Newell was blessed to have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who truly believed “Grampa New” was their hero. He was so proud of his grandchildren, Kristin Heffington, Tim Stone, Casey McCormack, Meghan Dubriske, Molly McCormack, Keith Audino, and Katherine Audino. He dearly loved his great-grandchildren, Cole Heffington, Finley Heffington, Carson Dubriske, Lacey Dubriske, Irie Stone, and Troy Stone.
He also is survived by his brother, Gordon McCormack of Plymouth; his sister-in-law, Janet McCormack of Thornton; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The gift of donated blood made Newell’s last year of life much richer and more enjoyable. The family request in lieu of flowers, to consider donating blood or making a monetary donation in his memory, to the American Red Cross, https://www redcross.org or by mail to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow with Military Honors at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
