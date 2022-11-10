ALTON — Nancy A. Hammes, 59, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 8, 2022.
Nancy was born on January 30, 1963, to Martin and Mary Lou Gresch in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. After Nancy graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1981, she married the love of her life and partner in crime, Dale Hammes.
Nancy and Dale went on to have three daughters, Jessica, Melissa and Heather. They raised the family in Wisconsin until the Hammes family moved to Alton in 2001. She remained a dedicated Packers fan, proudly flying the flag from the front porch on football Sundays.
For the past 21 years in New Hampshire, Nancy spent her time building a beautiful life with her family. She took care of everyone around her with her hard work and generosity. She built and maintained immaculate gardens, from which she selflessly shared the fruits of her labor. She was known for her amazing cooking, recipes and homemade canned goods. She was creative and skillful in all of her crafts. Whenever Nancy had the opportunity to travel or slow down, she liked trying a new glass of wine or sampling a gourmet cheese.
Nancy loved being outdoors, spending much of her time combing the beaches for seaglass and treasures, outfishing her husband on the boat and on the ice, and taking daily neighborhood walks with her dogs and friends. Most of all Nancy loved being with her husband, spending countless hours working on projects together, including cruising to car shows in their classic Plymouth GTX, which they restored together.
There are not enough words to fully encompass how beautiful of a soul Nancy truly was. We will honor her spirit by living life to the fullest.
Nancy is survived by her husband Dale; daughter, Jessica and son-in-law, Ammar Hermiz; daughter, Melissa Hammes, daughter, Heather and son-in-law, Patrick Quinn; and four grandsons.
Services will be held at Peaslee Funeral Home in Alton, on Saturday, November 19, at 12:00 noon, followed by a Celebration of Life from 12:30-3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, people may make a donation in her honor to Lakes Region Humane Society or Live & Let Live Farm Inc.
