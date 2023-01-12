FRANKLIN — Muriel M. Fortin, 99, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at The Golden Crest Community in Franklin.
Muriel was born Nov. 13, 1923, to the late Paul and Bertha (Lapointe) Hebert in Laconia. Muriel was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Muriel and her husband Norman (deceased) and their two sons made their home on Fair Street in Laconia where they lived for 40 years. Later in life, she and Norman moved to Webster Lake in Franklin and enjoyed spending time with extended family, gardening, and lake life. In the winters, Muriel treasured her trips to Florida with her sisters.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Muriel. She adored a quiet walk or sitting with her granddaughters and great-granddaughter over a dish of ice cream. She loved to spend mornings accompanied by her sister, Pat, and her granddaughters, pursuing all the local yard sales.
Muriel’s pleasant personality and sweet smile were contagious to everyone she met along the way.
Muriel had the dedicated love of her sons, Jeffrey and Christopher. From daily phone calls and everyday care to doctor’s visits, trips to indulge on local seafood, or just spending time together, she knew she was loved.
Muriel will forever be remembered by her sons, Jeffrey Fortin (MESCO) of Gilford, and Christopher Fortin of Winter Haven, Florida; along with granddaughter, Stephanie Maltais and her husband Jason, and their daughter, Kylee of Meredith; granddaughter, Jillian Dreyer and her husband Matthew of Tampa Florida. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Norman; her brothers, Peter and Cliff Hebert; and sisters, Lucille Hannon, Claire Lamothe, Madeline “Pat” Shea, and Theresa Dargie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Golden Crest staff and nurses for their care, love and support.
Donations in memory of Muriel may be made to The Golden Crest, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
