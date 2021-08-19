BELMONT — Michael R. “Mike” Normandin, 77, left this world on Monday, August 16, 2021, following a valiant battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome.
Mike was born June 10, 1944 in Laconia, NH, to Raymond and Julia (O'Connor) Normandin. He attended St. John's School and graduated from Laconia High School in 1962. Mike served in the US Navy as a machinist from 1962-1966 and sailed around the world. He developed an even deeper love for the U.S.A. and was very content to settle in the area where he grew up.
Following his discharge from the Navy, Mike had a varied work experience. He was a "tin-knocker" for Caswell & Sons, and then spent 10 years working for "Ma Bell" where he created deep, long lasting friendships. He established his own business — Top Em All, selling truck caps.
He partnered with friends and built the Edge of Woods Mobile Home Parks in Gilford, NH. Another undertaking of this partnership resulted in the Upper Parish Settlement on Brown Hill Road in Belmont, NH.
Mike also established himself as a very capable and successful real estate agent in the Lakes Region. He received many awards as a Top Agent for Century 21.
People were drawn to Mike. He was always happy and always positive. He had so many interests and many true friends and he always "made things happen!" He would regale us with the inevitable sagas that he and his friends would manage to create as they carried out their adventures.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman and loved the pristine wilderness. He was passionate about sharing his interests and spent a great deal of his time and energy introducing children and others to the great outdoors. Mike was a natural born leader with great organizational skills. He served as President of Belknap County Sportsmen's Club for nearly two decades.
Mike was also very involved with Belmont Baseball Org, Babe Ruth and American Legion Baseball. Although he didn't coach, he helped make everything happen. Many benefited from his involvement.
In 2011, Mike was the recipient of the Ellis R. Hatch Jr. Award of Excellence for spearheading the renovation of Barry Conservation Camp in Berlin, NH. Barry Camp is a summer camp where youths learn outdoor skills. The camp had been shuttered since 2009 but Mike mobilized a statewide effort involving volunteers and soliciting donations to refurbish the camp as well as raising money for a growing endowment that is key to the camp's future maintenance. He was also recognized for his work with the Belknap County Sportsmen's Association and his volunteer service as a NH Fish & Game hunter education instructor.
Mike leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara Normandin of Belmont, NH; and his children, Shelly Cote and her husband, Lou of Pembroke, NH, Michael J. Normandin and his wife Denise of Gilford, NH, Sarah Sartory and her husband, David of Fryeburg, Maine, and Laura Burbach and her husband Brian of Belmont, NH. With great sadness, Mike leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Ethan Cote and his wife Alexandra, Alex Cote and his partner Sayge Black, Julia Normandin, Laurel Normandin, Austin Normandin, Addison Normandin, Chloe Sartory, Phoebe Sartory, Finn Burbach and Boden Burbach; he also leaves his great grandson, Bridger Michael Cote of Roseburg, Oregon; and two brothers, Norman Normandin of Laconia and Raymond Normandin and his wife Dianne of Franklin, MA. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Julia (O'Connor) Normandin.
His loss leaves a very large hole in all of our hearts.
We wish to express our love and appreciation to Dr. Areej El-Jawahri for her expert and compassionate care as she guided Mike's treatment as he battled his illness. We would also like to recognize the excellent staff of Lunder 10 at MGH. They are simply the best. It is with love and great appreciation that we thank all of the nurses of the Ambulatory Care Center at Concord Hospital. They went above and beyond caring for Mike while he was receiving frequent blood transfusions.
Calling Hours will be from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., on Monday, August 23, 2021, in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at St. Paul's Church, 108 School St. Franklin, NH
Burial will follow at 12:00 noon at the New Hampshire State Veteran’s Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
A Celebration of a Life well-lived will be held at the Belknap County Sportsmen's Association on Lily Pond Road on Saturday, September 18, 2021 starting at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barry Conservation Camp "Frog Fund" administered by The Wildlife Heritage Foundation of NH, 54 Portsmouth Street, Concord, NH 03301. This fund was established to keep Barry Camp alive and thriving for future campers.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.