Merrill M. Pataski-Fay, 17

GILFORD — Merrill Mischa Pataski-Fay, 17. God called home his most precious angel on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Mischa was born in Laconia, on Jan. 18, 2005, to Merrill P. Fay and Beth Pataski-Fay.

Mischa totally loved hockey and played for the Lakers and New England Wolves for many years at the Merrill Fay Arena, his “second home.” He was so proud to be a left wing and number 18, both his beloved sister, Gwen’s high school soccer number and his beloved sister, Cora’s college softball number. He was a huge Boston Bruins fan having met many players over the years. He loved #63 Brad Marchand and was always right next to Dad on the couch watching games, talking hockey.

