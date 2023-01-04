Merrill M. Pataski-Fay, 17

GILFORD — Merrill Mischa Pataski-Fay, 17. God called home his most precious angel on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Mischa was born in Laconia, on Jan. 18, 2005, to Merrill P. Fay and Beth Pataski-Fay.
Mischa totally loved hockey and played for the Lakers and New England Wolves for many years at the Merrill Fay Arena, his “second home.” He was so proud to be a left wing and number 18, both his beloved sister, Gwen’s high school soccer number and his beloved sister, Cora’s college softball number. He was a huge Boston Bruins fan having met many players over the years. He loved #63 Brad Marchand and was always right next to Dad on the couch watching games, talking hockey.
Having received his boating license at 15 years old, Mischa was known to take solo voyages on his 15-foot Boston Whaler across Lake Winnipesaukee, following in the footsteps of seven generations of his family on and around “The Smile of the Great Spirit.”
Mischa’s other love was "Star Wars." He often quoted many lines from the movies and was a walking textbook of "Star Wars" trivia. Mischa also loved music, and in particular Weird Al Yankovic, having attended concerts at Meadowbrook with his beloved sisters, Cora and Carey, and his mom.
He enjoyed summer sailing at the Winnipesaukee Sailing Association, his many pets he had over the years, and anything to do with hot sauces, pizza or pasta. Mischa loved the Chrysler building in NYC, sloths, board games, and coin collecting with his dad.
Church and his wonderful church family were very important to Mischa. He was a fourth generation Christian Scientist with his ancestors having helped build the Christian Science Church on Pleasant Street in Laconia. His favorite Bible passage was Psalm 23 and he said it every day with a heart that loved God.
Mischa loved, and was so loved by many friends, teachers, and coaches… everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Many doctors, nurses, and health care workers also adored Mischa during his past two years of declining health.
Family meant everything to Mischa, and he was everything to his family. Mischa was so kind, sweet, soft spoken, polite, and very giving — always thinking of others.
He is survived by his father, Merrill P. Fay and his mother, Beth Pataski-Fay of Gilford; maternal grandmother, Suzanne Barron of St. Petersburg, Florida; maternal uncle, James Pataski of Renfrew, Pennsylvania; sisters, Carey Fay Blandford of Gilford, Gwendolyn Crafts (Scott Graff) of Arlington, Virginia, and Cora Anne Crafts (David Yagy) of Gloucester, Massachusetts; brothers, Jeffrey Fay (Pam) of Gilford, and William Fay (Bethany) of Gilford; nieces, Heather Blandford Baybutt (William) of Manchester, Rachel Blandford (Michael Pugsley) of Brookline, Massachuetts, Lillian Fay (William Armstrong) of Gilford, Alexandra Fay of Gilford, and Catherine Fay of Gilford; nephew, Steven Fay (Michelle Daviault) of Gilford; his best friend and knee hockey partner, Tristan Reinhold; Ralph Reinhold who was like a second Dad to Mischa; and last but not least, Linda DiRosa and the entire Fay’s Boat Yard family.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 4:00pm-7:00pm in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, and to keep Mischa’s light alive, please donate to Lakes Region Youth Hockey, PO Box 762, Laconia, NH 03247, or any youth hockey or organization of your choice, or sponsor a kid to skate. Please watch a "Star Wars" movie with a child (young or old) in Mischa’s memory. May the Force Be With You, Always.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
