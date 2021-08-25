LACONIA — In loving memory of Mary (Jewett) Orton, 89, who passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia.
It was Mary’s wish to be able to see all of her family and friends once everyone was vaccinated and it was safe. The family respectfully requests that if you have not been vaccinated, please wear a face covering.
A private family graveside service will be held at the family burial site at Union Cemetery at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
