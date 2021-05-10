FRANKLIN — Marland “Monk” Coates, 87, of Franklin, died at Concord Hospital on May 6, 2021.
He was born in Benton, NH on Aug. 22, 1933 the son of John and Elizabeth (Wilson) Coates.
Monk was raised in Franklin where he resided most of his life. He attended local schools.
He joined the US Navy in 1951 serving until 1955. He loved to tell the story of crossing the Equator and becoming a “Pollywog.”
For many years he was employed as a truck driver for Prescott Oil Co. Monk loved his family, tinkering around his home, and feeding the squirrels.
Family members include his wife of 36 years, Louise (Colburn) Coates of Franklin, several stepchildren and step-grandchildren, sisters Harriet Lombard of Laconia and a brother, Ernest Coates of VT, and nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Betty Paskovich, Carol Bennett, and a brother, Norman Coates.
His family would like to thank the nurses in the dialysis center at Concord Hospital.
Walk-through visiting hours will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. (Mask and social distancing are requested) A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 am in Holy Cross Cemetery, Franklin.
Donations in memory of Monk may be made to the NH Kidney Center, 248 Pleasant St., Pillsbury Bldg., Suite G400, Concord, NH 03301.
For an online guestbook please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.