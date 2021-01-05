Maria Michele Marcoot, 68, died on December 20th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Lakes Region General Hospital following a long struggle with COVID19.
Maria was born in Astoria, New York on February 3, 1952, to Louis and Ernestine Camera. She grew up in Washington D.C. and Montgomery County, MD. She attended University of Maryland, College Park, MD and Montgomery College in Takoma Park, MD. Maria married COL Ralph M. Marcoot on February 18, 1978, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center Chapel. They were together for a wonderful 42 years. She followed her husband's Army career and moved to Georgia and Germany before returning to the Washington D.C. area. She started her career as a Dental Assistant, becoming a Dental Technologist and finally an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Assistant.
Boating was a passion for Maria, whether on Lake Winnisquam in New Hampshire or fishing in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. She often visited the Atlantic Ocean, listening to the waves roll onto the beach. Enjoying her retirement in New England, she loved finding deals while she shopped and trying local restaurants with her family, especially seafood. She loved being surrounded by her entourage of dogs and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survived by her husband, Ralph Marcoot; and daughter, Jennifer Marcoot of Tilton; son, Gregory Marcoot and his wife, Sarah; and grandchildren, Lilyanna and William of Laconia; her brother, Thomas Camera and wife Gaylen, their children, Christine and Patrick; her sister, Annette Kinnaman and husband Gary, their children Lauren, Daniel, and Katherine; her sister, Marcia Albergo and husband George; her brother, Joseph Camera. A long-time friend, Anita Gillis and family became a second daughter over the course of her life.
Services will be tentative for the Spring 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Maria will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of sending her family flowers, please consider a contribution in her name to the LRGH Grateful Patient Program, www.lrgh.org, or to a local animal rescue group. We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you again in heaven.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for updated service information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
