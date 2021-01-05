LACONIA — With profound sadness, the family of Marguerite A. (Gilbert) Walker of Laconia, announces her passing at 93 after a brief illness at LRGH, on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Margie was born on December 14, 1927, the third of 14 children to Mary and Eugene Gilbert of Laconia, the town she called home her entire life. She attended Sacred Heart School and was a communicant of the St. Andre Bessette Parish.
In her younger years, Margie was a support in raising her younger siblings. She worked for William Gilbert Clock as a young woman and later in life she worked for Contigianti’s Catering Service. Marge also volunteered many years to the St. Vincent DePaul’s Food Pantry and Christmas Program. She made meals for the Holy Trinity School meal program, providing meals to families suffering from a loss, sickness, or for new mothers.
In 1947 she married Earle, her handsome husband of 62 years. Together they raised five strong, hardworking, and independent children. Margie’s years were filled with sewing costumes, making meals, and traveling with Cheryl, Janice, and Judy’s Drum and Bugle Corp competitions, to cheering on Danny’s #88 Walker Racing car, and encouraging Natalie during her Roller Skating Team competitions.
She truly connected and touched the heart of every person she met. Without hesitation upon seeing Margie, you were warmly greeted with a hug. Not just any hug, she’d nuzzle her nose in your neck, squeeze and hold you tight. It was well known that Margie’s door was open to family and friends alike from morning until night. Her home was the gathering place and she always was prepared for an impromptu meal or snack. There are many memories of sitting in the kitchen rocking chairs with a cup of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, reminiscing for hours on end about the memorable family cookouts and yard games in the backyard, after dinner card and cribbage games, and even the occasional prank. Once in a while you’d catch her sneaking her secret, not so secret, stash of chocolates. Marge could out shop anyone and would come home with some great finds, most of which were donated to others. She loved to travel whether it was a road trip to visit with family out of state, up to Newfoundland, or a trip of a lifetime to Europe touring France and Spain. She was always up for the adventure! She enjoyed listening to the likes Andrea Bocelli and Edith Piaf the French singer-songwriter, staying informed via talk radio and later in life, a fondness for watching football with family rooting on the New England Patriots. She had a soft spot for all her grand-cats and dogs and was ever ready to give them a treat.
Margie’s most devoted role in the family was that of Nana. She gave the gift of love, support, and service before self to her grandkids that they would carry with them throughout life. They are ever grateful to have had Nana in their life. She provided a daily routine, led hand held prayer before meals, helped with school work, and taught a few French words by singing all those French songs. She was even patient enough to teach a few grandkids to drive! She was a constant presence cheering them on at their soccer, volleyball and baseball games, and dance recitals, and even volunteered for 15 years with Sally’s School of Dance in Meredith. Memories of blanket forts in the living room, cinnamon and sugar toast, and the best Barbie doll cakes. Summer days were filled with visits to the beach, feeding fries to the ducks at Burger King, ice cream at Franken Sundae, games at Funspot, and drives around the Lakes Region.
What will be most remembered by all is how she made you feel, whether in person or on the phone. The conversation affectionately started with, “I was just thinking of you" and closed with "God Bless you dear, I love you." Though it was known she said it to all family members, in that moment, it was said with such love that you truly thought you were the most important person.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband Earle; her brothers and sisters — Cecile, Rena, Stella, Armand "PeeWee", Laurent "Boze", Arthur "Fats", Leo "Pop or Joe", Maurice "Mo", Robert "Bobby", and grandchildren Tracy and Jason.
Margie is survived by her children, Cheryl Walker of AZ, Janice Walker of NH, Judy Johnson of CT, Earle "Danny" Walker (wife Kelley) of NH, and Natalie Bacon of NH; her grandchildren, Nicole Fagula and Scott Fagula of WI, Kate Singer of CT, Kyle (wife Allison) Johnson of PA, Heather (husband Roger) Brown of NH, Angela (husband Isaac) Delabruere of VT, and Maggie Walker of NH; she also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Elliette and Haley Singer of CT, Brady, Sarah and Luke Johnson of PA, Braxton Brown of NH, and Lillian Fagula of WI; and sisters, Grace Abbott of TN and Alice (Susie) Brown of NH; and brother, Roger Gilbert of NH. All have been blessed with her love.
The family would like to thank the hospital staff at LRGH for the great care she received.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer where we hope and pray that all can join us.
A Private Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Margie’s memory to Holy Trinity School, 19 Gilford Ave, Laconia, NH 03246 or St. Vincent De Paul Society, 1269 Union Ave, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
