Margaret J. Tiernan, 87

Margaret J. Tiernan, 87

MEREDITH — Margaret Joanne McCullough Tiernan, 87, of Upper Mile Point Drive, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, September 22, 2022, at Concord Hospital-Laconia, with her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Tiernan by her side, along with the support of loving family members who were present in spirit if not in person.

Margaret was born on December 5, 1934, in Watertown, New York, to Dr. James Andrew McCullough, MD and his wife Marian (Bruce) McCullough. Margaret was the eldest of their two children. She and her sister Kathleen "Kate" McCullough (Perry) were "soul sisters" and the best of friends for life. She will be sorely missed.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.