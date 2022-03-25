It is with great sadness, for all our family, to announce the unexpected passing of Lynne Nesbitt, 60, on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Lynne Thomas Nesbitt was born on December 14, 1961 in Concord. She was the daughter of Joan Jensen Tamke (Breckell) and the late James F. Nesbitt. Later in life, she was fortunate to have stepfathers William Jensen and, years later, John (Jack) Tamke in her life that she loved and created many memories with.
She grew up in Laconia but the whole family moved to Rockywold-Deephaven Camps in 1977 where she worked throughout the following summers, learning new skills and establishing many friendships from near and far. She attended and graduated high school at Plymouth Regional High School in 1980. While enrolled she participated on the varsity cheerleading team, ski team and track team. After graduation, she moved to Portland, ME, and attended the Mane Event Cosmetology School where she graduated ready for the world, creating beauty. Lynne eventually moved down to New Orleans, LA. She always loved to party, dance and have fun, she had found her mecca. She eventually moved home to get back to skiing — snow and water — and returning to her beloved Squam Lake and her family.
Lynne had a laugh and a smile that would brighten up any room. Many family and friends have shared their memories of her laugh and beautiful smile. Music and dancing were favorites of hers that made her shine.
Lynne loved the sun where she played on the beach, was part of a sailing crew team on the ocean, was Captain of her own boat on Squam Lake, water skiing, swimming, kayaking and motorcycle riding too! She also loved snow adventures and was an avid downhill skier and snowmobiler. She loved the outdoors and did lots of hiking and swimming in the White Mountains. Lynne enjoyed time sewing and also gardening. She made all of the bridal party dresses for her cousin Pam’s wedding. She was a member of the Ashland Garden Club putting her time into the beatification of Ashland. She also had some of the most beautiful flowers. Lynne enjoyed helping others and would volunteer her time whenever she could. One of her memberships where she did volunteer work was with the Fraternal Order of the Eagles while living in Florida.
One of Lynne’s most loved sports was stock car auto racing (NASCAR) Cup Series that she watched faithfully throughout the lengthy season, but she also attended many races around the country. She loved visiting the pits, meeting drivers and their crews, meeting other fans, headsets on watching and listening to every lap they completed.
Lynne loved traveling and visited many destinations around the world. She spent lots of time in Acapulco with her mother, both stepfathers and grandmother Claire.
Through all her journeys she had her fur babies with her, mainly dogs but kitties too. Dakota and China were her sidekicks for many years and afterwards she found Blackie, while in Mexico, and brought him home with her. He was her last companion that just recently passed away in December 2021.
Lynne is survived by her mother ,Joan Jensen Tamke of Holderness; sister, Dawn Nesbitt-Taylor and husband Richard of Franklin; brother, George Nesbitt of Holderness; stepbrothers, Kurt Jensen of the Dominican Republic and Eric Tamke and wife Heidi of Gainesville, VA; stepsisters, Elizabeth Cook and husband David of Alpharetta, GA, Ellen Jensen Abbott and husband Ferguson Abbott of West Chester, PA, Anne Serotkin and husband Jeff of Arlington, MA.
She is also survived by her Aunt Judith Breckell (wife of her Uncle Paul Breckell) of Swanzey; cousins Pamela Millhorn of Arroyo Grande, CA, and children Erica, Marissa and Matthew; Kerri Anderson and husband Jim of Atascadero, CA, and son Nick; Mark Breckell and wife Stacy of Houston, TX, and son Zane; Joseph Breckell of Swanzey, currently living in South Korea; many nephews and nieces, Tyson Nesbitt and daughter Brianna Vosgershian, Jake Smith, Tyler Nesbitt, Cody Nesbitt, Lowell Cook and wife Tamdin Tso and their children Eugene Cook and Edward Cook, Andrew Cook, William Abbott and wife Caroline, Jane Abbott, Harrison Tamke, Annaliese Tamke and Aidan Tamke.
She was predeceased by her father, James F. Nesbitt, formerly of Westfield, MA; grandparents, George and Martha Nesbitt and Joseph and Claire Breckell; and her uncle, Paul Breckell (formerly of Swanzey).
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Ashland Community Church’s Front Gathering Room from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The family hopes you will come and share your memories/stories of your Lynne adventures with all of us.
We appreciated the assistance of Mayhew Funeral & Cremation Services in making arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.