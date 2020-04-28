LACONIA — Lt. Russell “Rusty” Walter Wyatt II, 56, of Mechanic Street, died on April 20, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Rusty, a lifelong resident of Laconia, was born February 24, 1964 to Russell W. Wyatt, Sr. and Rita (Cloutier) Wyatt.
Rusty graduated from Laconia High School, worked for Harry and Priscilla Bean for over 20 years, and was a firefighter for 20 years for the towns of Bristol and Winnisquam.
Rusty leaves behind his mother; his wife, Gail Jewell Wyatt; children, Deacan Wyatt and his wife Heather, Krystal Lee Grace and her husband Shawn, Tawnya Hendrickson, and Russell Walter Wyatt III; brothers, Daniel Cloutier of Savannah, Georgia, Frank Wyatt of Laconia, and Thomas Schultz of Wilton; sisters, Bonnie Lee Wright of Whitefield and Jeannie Wyatt-Matei of Laconia; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his father, Rusty was predeceased by his brother, Michael Alan Wyatt.
Per Rusty’s wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be held.
A Family Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Meredith Center Cemetery, Meredith, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Honor of Russell to the Laconia Fire Department, 848 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
