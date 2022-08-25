MOULTONBOROUGH — Loring "Lonnie" Ernest Clark, Jr., 75, husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away August 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital with his family by his side after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was born July 7, 1947 to Loring and Gladys Clark in Marblehead, MA.
He spent his childhood growing up in Marblehead and then headed to Nebraska to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University graduating in 1969. After college Lonnie moved back to Marblehead and then to New Hampshire settling in Hollis. His career in equipment sales kept him traveling throughout New England, New York, and Canada. In 1999 Lonnie and his wife Nadine moved to Moultonborough to the camp on Lake Winnipesaukee where Lonnie and family spent many happy times.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Loring and Gladys Clark; his first wife, Jean; and sister-in-law, Janet.
A loving, kind, giving man, Lonnie is survived by his wife Nadine of 35 years. He also leaves behind his son, Joshua and wife Kelly and grandchildren Colby, Jordan, and Emma of Milford; stepdaughter, Natasha Brown and husband Matt of Milford; stepson, Ryan Densmore and wife Kristin of Amherst; stepson, Zachary Densmore and partner Tammy Knowles and grandchildren Jaxson and Lucy of Lyndeborough. Lonnie also leaves behind his brother, Ken of Long Beach, CA; and nephews, Derek and Joe; as well as his sister, Barbara Peirce and husband Jamie of Exeter.
Lonnie loved the lake and he also loved to travel. Taking a cruise was his favorite kind of vacation. He and Nadine spent many happy winter getaways cruising in the Caribbean. Bermuda was another favorite destination. His favorite New England vacations were Ogunquit, Maine and Bar Harbor, Maine. Lonnie loved planning these vacations and then getting Nadine on board with his plans.
To honor Lonnie’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Bob House Restaurant, NH Route 25, Moultonborough. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lonnie’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Clark family with their arrangements. For more, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
