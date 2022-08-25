Loring E. Clark Jr.

Loring E. Clark Jr.

MOULTONBOROUGH — Loring "Lonnie" Ernest Clark, Jr., 75, husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away August 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital with his family by his side after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was born July 7, 1947 to Loring and Gladys Clark in Marblehead, MA.

He spent his childhood growing up in Marblehead and then headed to Nebraska to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University graduating in 1969. After college Lonnie moved back to Marblehead and then to New Hampshire settling in Hollis. His career in equipment sales kept him traveling throughout New England, New York, and Canada. In 1999 Lonnie and his wife Nadine moved to Moultonborough to the camp on Lake Winnipesaukee where Lonnie and family spent many happy times.

