NORTHFIELD — Linnia M. Riley, 95, a lifetime resident of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia following a brief illness. She was born in Northfield on October 6, 1926, and was the daughter of Samuel and Ina May (Downing) Dalton.
Linnia was a graduate of the Tilton-Northfield High School in 1945 and spent the majority of her life contributing to the local community. Linnia worked food service at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton for 14 years, and hosted dinners for Northfield town elections at the Pines Community Center and Northfield Town Hall. Linnia was also an active member of multiple community organizations, including the Friendship Grange for over 75 years, and the Northfield Historical Society since the 1950s. These efforts earned her the title and the honor of becoming the Tilton-Northfield Old Home Day Citizen of the Year in 2011. While many recognize Linnia for her outstanding community service, she is also known throughout the towns for her famous peanut butter fudge, her mastery of puzzle-making, and for her blue Subaru with the "BZLADY" license plate.
She was predeceased by her parents and her two sisters, Rose Hislop and Evelyn G. Brown. She is survived by her two sons, Jack E. Riley of Concord and Frank M. Riley of Northfield, as well as Frank’s wife, Pauline Riley of Northfield; granddaughter, Ashley Riley of Northfield and Ashley’s boyfriend, Dominic Foster of Laconia.
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton. A graveside service will follow the hours in Park Cemetery in Tilton.
Memorial donations in memory of Linnia may be offered to the Resident Activates Fund, C/O the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
